D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

