Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and approximately $414.08 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00788309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,476,623,503 coins and its circulating supply is 5,476,623,015 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.