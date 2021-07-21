Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

