Darren Koningen Sells 650,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,518,603.40.

Shares of CVE:MAI opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.73. Minera Alamos Inc. has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$264.92 million and a P/E ratio of 120.00.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

