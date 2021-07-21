Darren Koningen Sells 650,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,518,603.40.

Shares of CVE:MAI opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.73. Minera Alamos Inc. has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$264.92 million and a P/E ratio of 120.00.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAI shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

