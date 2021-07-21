Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on DSKE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Daseke by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Daseke by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 133,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daseke by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSKE stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83. Daseke has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

