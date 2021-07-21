Datacoin (DTC) Achieves Market Cap of $25,045.85

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 112% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $25,045.85 and approximately $20.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 92.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037049 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

