David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $12,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,615.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

