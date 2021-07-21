Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 2.09% of Motion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOTN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTN opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

