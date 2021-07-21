Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $362,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDUP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TDUP opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

