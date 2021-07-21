Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 286,645 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

