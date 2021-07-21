Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,848,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,375,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000.

SGFY stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

