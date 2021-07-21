Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 111,000 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $72,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $38,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $31,195,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $25,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,181,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

