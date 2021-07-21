Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 1,205,058 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205,058 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFPHU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

