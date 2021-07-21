Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $22,843,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,575,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,031,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

