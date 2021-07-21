DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.13. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $144,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

