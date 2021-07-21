Decentraland Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.56 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $960.09 million and approximately $95.56 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,166,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,671,645 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

