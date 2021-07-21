Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

DKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

