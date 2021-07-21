Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's exposure to the more stable cash flows from the logistics segment diversifies earnings stream, provides steady revenues and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. However, the coronavirus-induced economic disruption and the associated demand destruction for refined products is set to hurt earnings and cash flows of the refiner. As it is, the downstream operator’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization ratio is a cause of concern. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Delek US stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

