Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

DAL stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

