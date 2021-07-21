Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.34% of Deluxe worth $41,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 136,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

