Dempze Nancy E Acquires 1,491 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,199 shares of company stock worth $5,387,492 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $122.20. 3,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

