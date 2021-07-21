Dempze Nancy E Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 28,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 886,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,029,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,747,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $65,145,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $159,014,746 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,630.20. 16,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,058. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,486.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

