Dempze Nancy E Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 520,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,477,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,136,000 after purchasing an additional 321,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. 202,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

