Dempze Nancy E Trims Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 2.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,735 shares of company stock worth $10,885,466. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.84.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

