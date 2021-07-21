DePay (DEPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,351.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $33,351.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00143916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,983.18 or 1.00805864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.