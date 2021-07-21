Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 19,770 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWM traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.71. 133,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

