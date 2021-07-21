Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,840 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $216,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.27. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

