Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $199.34. 741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.45. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

