Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178,060 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.32% of KBR worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KBR by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

