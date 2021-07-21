Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 116,880 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,880 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.68% of American Software worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

