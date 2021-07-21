Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.25% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $22,782,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

