Derek Andersen Sells 4,054 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,179,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60.

On Monday, May 17th, Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22.

Snap stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

