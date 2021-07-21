Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.40

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.40 ($25.18) and last traded at €18.78 ($22.09), with a volume of 261875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €20.44 ($24.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

