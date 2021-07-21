Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

DTCWY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,500. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

