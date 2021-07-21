DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

DHB Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHBC)

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.