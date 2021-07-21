DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIC shares. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

DIC stock opened at €14.73 ($17.33) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a one year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

