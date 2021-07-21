DIC Asset’s (DDCCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.
About DIC Asset
