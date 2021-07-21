Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 968,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,440,000 after buying an additional 126,834 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,807. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.