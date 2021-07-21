DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.75. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 19,274 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.00 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 199,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

