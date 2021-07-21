Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,218 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,573 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 68,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $42,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

