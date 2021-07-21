Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.60).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DLG stock traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 288.40 ($3.77). 2,191,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,519. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.52. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

