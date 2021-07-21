Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Cuts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,371,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,893 shares during the period. Stitch Fix accounts for about 2.4% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $117,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 572,677 shares of company stock worth $31,609,714. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,200. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

