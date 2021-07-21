Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 105,792 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $78,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,802,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,493. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

