Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $28.03 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,575 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $28,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.