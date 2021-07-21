Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 54,693 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,693 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 128,194 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,163. The stock has a market cap of $670.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

