Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives $4.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several research firms have commented on DHC. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,275. The firm has a market cap of $988.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,783 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.