Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Insider Alex Baldock Sells 314,521 Shares

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73).

Shares of DC stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 117.60 ($1.54). 6,138,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 116.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.18. Dixons Carphone plc has a 1-year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DC. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.