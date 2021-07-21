Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $451.71.

NYSE DPZ traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,074. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $491.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

