Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $86.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DOMO traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,951. Domo has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

